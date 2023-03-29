site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Re-signs with Royals
RotoWire Staff
Mengden re-signed with the Royals on a minor-league contract Wednesday.
Mengden saw a little action with the Royals in 2022 but spent the bulk of the season at Triple-A Omaha, posting a 5.20 ERA over 109 innings. He'll head back there to start 2023.
