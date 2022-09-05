Mengden cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.
Mengden was designated for assignment Friday, and he'll now head back to Omaha after a one-day stint in the majors. He allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in a loss versus the White Sox on Thursday. Without a spot on the 40-man roster, it's unlikely Mengden plays much of a role with the big club over the last month of the season.
More News
-
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Designated for assignment•
-
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Short start in loss•
-
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Called up ahead of start•
-
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Likely starting Thursday•
-
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Daniel Mengden: Snags save in 11-inning win•