Mengden (0-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the White Sox.

Mengden made his first appearance in the majors since June 25 and this was his first start of the season. He pitched a clean two innings to begin the outing, but he allowed six of the first seven batters he faced in the third frame to reach base -- including a two-run homer by Andrew Vaughn. Mengden is likely to stick in the rotation until Zack Greinke (forearm) is able to return.