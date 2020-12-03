Robertson was non-tendered by San Francisco on Wednesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 26-year-old was acquired from Tampa Bay in August but will end up having a short stay with San Francisco. Robertson went 7-for-21 with four runs and two RBI in 13 games during his brief stint with the Giants.
