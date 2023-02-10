Robertson signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Friday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Robertson spent all of last season in the minors, slashing .209/.301/.363 through 229 plate appearances in Triple-A. Barring a sudden surge in performance, the 28-year-old infielder will likely spend 2023 in the minors and serve as organizational depth.
