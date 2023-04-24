Robertson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander last appeared in the big leagues during the 2021 season while with Milwaukee, when he slashed .164/.303/.274 with two homers, four RBI and 10 runs scored over 50 contests. He figures to serve as infield depth for Atlanta and could certainly see major-league action later on in the 2023 campaign.

