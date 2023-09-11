Atlanta released Robertson on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old utility man caught on with Atlanta in late April on a minor-league deal but never received a call-up to the big leagues before being cut loose. Robertson played exclusively at Triple-A Gwinnett this season, producing a .220/.336/.316 slash line over 211 plate appearances.
