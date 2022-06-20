Robertson was sent from the Twins to the Phillies on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Robertson has been stuck at the Triple-A level for the Twins, struggling ot a .183/.279/.267 line in 17 games. It looks like he'll remain there for his new organization for now, but he may be just a single injury away from joining the Phillies' big-league squad, as the team is already dealing with a number of other injuries to its middle infielders.