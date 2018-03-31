Sweeney was released by Cincinnati on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Sweeney was in camp as a non-roster invitee but had previously been reassigned to the minors earlier this month. The 27-year-old will look to latch on with another organization after playing at the Triple-A level the past two seasons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories