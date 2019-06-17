Sweeney signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Saturday and was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Sweeney appeared in two games for the Blue Jays in 2018 but wasn't tendered a contract over the winter and attracted limited interest from clubs on the open market. After ultimately settling for an offer from the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, Sweeney performed well enough to pop up on the Pirates' radar. The 28-year-old has primarily played the outfield during his professional career, but his experience at second base, third base and shortstop will make him a versatile bench piece for Indianapolis.