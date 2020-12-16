Buchanan re-signed Dec. 8 with the Korea Baseball Organization's Samsung Lions on a one-year, $1 million contract, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Buchanan will remain in Korea for a second straight season after he emerged as one of the Lions' top pitchers in 2020, finishing with a 3.45 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 174.2 innings. The right-hander's pitch-to-contact style likely fits better in the KBO than it would against the more power-oriented hitters in MLB, so the 31-year-old's time in North America could be over at this point. Buchanan previously made 35 starts with the Phillies between the 2014 and 2015 seasons, logging a 5.01 ERA over 192.1 innings.
