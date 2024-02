Buchanan signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday that includes an invite to major-league spring training.

Buchanan had a 5.01 ERA in 35 starts for the Phillies between 2014 and 2015, but he's spent the past number of years playing overseas in Japan and Korea. The 34-year-old righty started 30 games for the Samsung Lions of the KBO last season and had a 2.54 ERA and 139:43 K:BB across 188 innings.