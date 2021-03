Holmberg signed a contract with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Holmberg last pitched in the minors in 2018, when he recorded a 5.21 ERA and 1.55 WHIP over 107 innings during 22 appearances (18 starts) with Triple-A Albuquerque. The 29-year-old will now head to the American Association for the 2021 campaign.