Rockies' David Holmberg: Signs with Rockies
Holmberg joined the Rockies on a minor-league deal Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Holmberg spent the spring with the Orioles but failed to make the team and was released. The 26-year-old lefty has thrown 119.2 innings in the majors without much success. He has a 5.49 ERA and an even worse 7.38 FIP. He's walked more batters (69) than he struck out (66). Even if he ends up in Colorado later this season, he's very unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.
