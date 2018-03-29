David Holmberg: Cut loose by Orioles
Holmberg was released by the Orioles on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Holmberg will now look to latch on elsewhere after failing to establish himself in the Orioles' organization. The 26-year-old appeared in 37 games for the White Sox in 2017 (seven starts), compiling a 4.68 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 33:34 K:BB across 57.2 innings.
