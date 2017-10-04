Holmberg was outrighted by the White Sox on Wednesday.

With Holmberg ousted from the 40-man roster, he's now free to explore his options as a minor-league free agent. Holmberg struggled during his time with Chicago this season, posting a 4.68 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 57.2 innings, and the peripherals suggest things could have been a lot worse (6.80 FIP).