Holland had a throwing session for interested teams Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Holland spent all of 2022 at the Triple-A level in the Blue Jays and Red Sox organization, holding a 5.77 ERA over 30 relief appearances. The 36-year-old hasn't gained any traction in the majors since 2018 and undoubtedly will have to accept a minor-league deal if he wants to keep pitching.
