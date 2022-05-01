Holland opted out of his minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Sunday and will become a free agent, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Holland's deal contained an opt-out clause that allowed him to pursue options elsewhere if he wasn't promoted to the majors by May 1. He'll now seek a minor-league deal with another organization, though the 35-year-old southpaw may not find an active market for his services after he submitted a 6.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 11.1 innings at Triple-A Worcester.