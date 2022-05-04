Holland announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays.

After Toronto released another MLB veteran from the Triple-A Buffalo roster Tuesday (outfielder Dexter Fowler), the organization will bring in another player with ample MLB experience to fill his spot. Holland spent spring training with Boston before reporting to Triple-A Worcester, where he produced a 6.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 11.1 innings before opting out of his minor-league deal earlier this week. Holland's underwhelming numbers at Worcester means that he'll likely need a run of sustained success at Buffalo before he gets a look in the Toronto bullpen.