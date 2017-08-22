Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Hits game-winning homer

Pollock went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning during Monday's win over the Mets.

This was just the sixth homer of the season for Pollock, and while he missed some time due to injury, fantasy owners were still hoping for more pop from the outfielder. He also has only 22 RBI. His 19 stolen bases and 51 runs have buoyed his virtual value alongside a serviceable .270/.321/.446 slash line, though. It's worth noting that Pollock is capable of catching fire and padding his stats in a hurry, and his five-category upside shouldn't be ignored.