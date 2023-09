Pollock (oblique) was released by San Francisco on Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Pollock was sent out on a rehab assignment over the weekend with Triple-A Sacramento, but the club has since decided to move in a different direction. The veteran outfielder has appeared in 54 games so far this season during stops with Seattle and San Francisco, slashing .165/.215/.308 with five homers, 15 RBI and 15 runs scored in 133 at-bats.