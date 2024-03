Pollock has rejoined the Mariners in a coaching role, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

While Pollock has not officially announced his retirement from professional baseball, it would appear his playing career is over. The 36-year-old had a rough finish to his 12-year career but still concluded with a 111 OPS+, 145 home runs and 122 stolen bases. He made the All-Star team and won a Gold Glove in 2015.