San Francisco placed Pollock on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left oblique strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pollock made an early exit from Tuesday night's loss to the Angels after experiencing discomfort along his left side, and the issue has since been diagnosed as an oblique strain. He's gone hitless in five games (six plate appearances) since joining the Giants via trade in late July and will likely now be on the shelf for at least a couple of weeks. Heliot Ramos is getting the call in a corresponding roster move.