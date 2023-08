Pollock is expected to be out for three weeks due to his left oblique strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pollock is slashing .165/.215/.308 through 144 plate appearances on the season, so the Giants won't be losing much production at the plate, but their depth will take a hit through the end of August. Heliot Ramos was brought up from Triple-A to temporarily fill Pollock's spot on the roster but likely won't be used often off the bench.