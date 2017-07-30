Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock: Receives day off Sunday

Pollock is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Pollock has picked up right where he left off since returning from the disabled list on July 4. Barring a pinch-hit appearance Sunday, the versatile outfielder will conclude the month of July with a .311/.378/.608 slash line to go along with three homers, eight RBI and three stolen bases. Gregor Blanco will take over in center field and bat eighth during Pollock's day off.