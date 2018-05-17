Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Draws two walks Wednesday
Avila went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a pair of walks Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 8-2 loss to the Brewers.
With a double-digit walk percentage in every season of his career since he reached the big leagues in 2009, Avila has long been lauded for his plate discipline. However, the backstop may be taking too patient of an approach, as he's swung at just 33.3 percent of the pitches he has seen this season, the fifth-lowest rate among all players in the majors with at least 80 plate appearances. Further compounding the problem, Avila hasn't been able to do much when he has bothered to lift the bat off his shoulders, as he's posted a career-worst 45.9 percent strikeout rate to depress his average to .125. Avila still looks like the Diamondbacks' No. 1 option behind the plate, but his leash has likely shortened in light of his slow start and the emergence of backup catcher John Ryan Murphy, who has been a surprise power source with a .231 ISO across 55 plate appearances.
More News
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...