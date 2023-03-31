The Diamondbacks acquired Misiewicz from the Cardinals for cash considerations Friday.
Misiewicz had been designated for assignment for the second time since early February and is on the move again. The left-hander holds a 4.43 ERA and 105:31 K:BB over 130.2 relief innings at the major league level. He'll head to Triple-A Reno for now.
