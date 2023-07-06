The Yankees claimed Misiewicz off waivers from the Tigers on Thursday and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After being designated for assignment by Detroit last week, Misiewicz will now join the Yankees' organization while remaining in Triple-A. The 28-year-old southpaw hasn't fared well in the majors or minors this season, but the slew of injuries within the Yankees' pitching staff could allow Misiewicz to join New York's bullpen at some point as a depth piece.