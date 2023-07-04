The Tigers sent Misiewicz outright to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Misiewicz was DFA'd by Detroit on Thursday, and he'll officially remain within the Tigers' farm system after clearing waivers. The 28-year-old southpaw holds a 4.70 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 15.1 frames in Triple-A and will most likely remain in the minors for the rest of the season.