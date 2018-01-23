Diamondbacks' Antonio Bastardo: Minors deal with D-backs
Bastardo signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks that includes an invitation to spring training, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
He will receive $1.5 million if he makes the big-league team with $4 million worth of incentives if he earns the closer role at some point, although that seems highly unlikely. If he is not on the 25-man roster by March 25, the Diamondbacks must either put him on the roster or release him, if he so chooses. The 32-year-old lefty missed time in 2017 with a quadriceps injury and was eventually released by the Pirates after being designated for assignment. He would likely work in a low-leverage role if he makes the big-league bullpen out of camp.
