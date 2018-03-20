Antonio Bastardo: Cut loose by Arizona
Bastardo was released by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old inked an NRI deal with Arizona back in January, but it seems like the team didn't have a spot for him in the big-league bullpen despite his 3.18 ERA and 9:1 K:BB in seven appearances this spring. Bastardo has a lengthy big-league track record, so he very well could land with another team, especially after the strong spring showing.
