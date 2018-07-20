Bastardo was suspended for 140 after testing positive for Stanozolol on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The incident was Bastardo's second violation of the league's performance enhancing drug policy. The veteran lefty has been a free agent after failing to make the Diamondbacks this spring. He has a 4.01 ERA in 393 career major-league innings, a respectable enough number, though his ERA hasn't been below 4.50 since 2015. That combined with his suspension could make it tough for him to ever find another major-league job.