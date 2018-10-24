Lewicki (elbow) was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Lewicki is set to miss the entire 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of August. The Diamondbacks will either need to carry him on their 40-man roster until the start of the season (when he can be transferred to the 60-day DL) or attempt to pass him through waivers as the Tigers did. The 26-year-old posted a 4.89 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB across 38.2 innings with the Tigers in 2018 prior to suffering the injury.