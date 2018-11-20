Diamondbacks' Artie Lewicki: Cast off 40-man roster
Lewicki (elbow) was sent outright to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Lewicki was cast off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster in order to free up space for prospects who need to be protected in advance of the Rule 5 draft. The 26-year-old righty is slated to miss the entire 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of August.
