Lewicki (elbow) was sent outright to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Lewicki was cast off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster in order to free up space for prospects who need to be protected in advance of the Rule 5 draft. The 26-year-old righty is slated to miss the entire 2019 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of August.

