Tigers' Artie Lewicki: Moves to 60-day DL
Lewicki (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
The right-hander is already expected to miss the entire 2019 campaign after undergoing a second Tommy John surgery, so this move does nothing to change his short-term outlook. The move was simply made to clear a 40-man roster spot for veteran catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move. Look for Lewicki to return ahead of the 2020 season.
