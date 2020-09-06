Lewicki was optioned to the alternate site Sunday.
Lewicki joined the big-league club on Sept. 1 and pitched in the major leagues for the first time since 2018. The 28-year old threw 3.1 innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out five.
