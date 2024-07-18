Before you dive headlong into the names, you should note that these midseason prospect rankings follow a different set of rules than the preseason lists you're accustomed to.

In those, eligibility is determined by playing-time thresholds. Only players with fewer than 130 major-league at-bats or 50 major-league innings are considered.

Here, it's more straightforward. Only those who have yet to reach the majors are considered. The thinking is that if they've already reached the majors, they're within two blinks of exceeding the typical at-bats and and innings limits, and well, I want these rankings to last us for a while.

Of course, that "two blinks" argument is perhaps less true now than ever given the number of high-profile call-ups who were so disappointing that they had to be sent back for more seasoning. Are we expecting Jackson Holliday or Adael Amador back anytime soon? I'm certainly not.

But there is a secondary reason why the rule exists, and that's to work in more names. A top 50 isn't as deep as a top 100, but I'd like for it to feel is deep. The prospects with major-league experience have already been put under the microscope. You may not know everything about them, but you know enough. So let's shed some light on somebody else.

Besides, I can still reveal where the already-debuted prospects would rank if they qualified, and I do it like this:

James Wood WAS • LF • #29 2024 Minors AVG .353 HR 10 SB 10 OPS 1.058 AB 190 View Profile

You see? I've just inserted James Wood ahead of the entire list, which is to say if he qualified, he'd be No. 1. Here come three more:

Junior Caminero TB • 3B • #13 2024 Minors AVG .258 HR 11 OPS .859 AB 155 K 37 View Profile

Jackson Holliday BAL • SS • #87 2024 Minors AVG .273 HR 8 SB 7 OBP .442 AB 238 View Profile

Jasson Dominguez NYY • CF • #89 2024 Minors AVG .356 HR 6 SB 3 OPS 1.014 AB 87 View Profile

What I'm saying here is that Junior Caminero, Jackson Holliday, and Jasson Dominguez would be Nos. 2-4 if they qualified. They don't, so they're not numbered. But they're still there, you see? The same goes for about a dozen other already-debuted prospects. You'll find them sprinkled in where appropriate.

Also sprinkled in are about a half dozen members of the latest draft class. These rankings represent my first opportunity to weigh in on them, and I wouldn't say I'm shy about it. That's partly because the overall prospect landscape is pretty lacking right now. You'll notice that many of the highest-ranked here haven't actually performed that well. They're still the most talented in the eyes of most evaluators, but I'd be lying if I said my enthusiasm for them (or this list as a whole) was at an all-time high.

All stats are updated through Wednesday, July 17.

Age: 21

2024 levels: High-A, Double-A

2024 stats: 1.77 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 35 2/3 IP, 16 BB, 48 K

Jobe still has yet to take on a true starter's workload, being limited this year by a hamstring injury, but he's clearly the nastiest pitcher the minors have to offer, armed with a rising triple-digit fastball and a 3,000-rpm slider.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

2. Coby Mayo, 3B, Orioles



Age: 22

2024 levels: High-A, Triple-A

2024 stats: .309 BA (272 AB), 22 HR, 1.030 OPS, 33 BB, 76 K

There's nothing phony about Mayo's power, judging by his Marcell Ozuna-like exit velocity readings. Defense may be the only reason he hasn't assumed the Orioles' third base job already.

Second half call-up is ... expected.

Age: 22

2024 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2024 stats: .267 BA (277 AB), 8 HR, 20 SB, .764 OPS, 22 BB, 69 K

The second pick in last year's draft has fallen short of expectations in what's been a tough year for top prospects in general. He's still a near-perfect prospect on paper and may simply need more time given how quickly the Nationals have moved him.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Age: 19

2024 levels: Rookie ball, Low-A

2024 stats: .290 BA (124 AB), 2 HR, 6 SB, .835 OPS, 28 BB, 17 K

The No. 5 pick last year may not be a total world-beater yet, but his upside is evident both in his superlative plate discipline and better-than-expected exit velocity readings for a 19-year-old.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 21

2024 levels: has not played -- injured

2022 stats: 1.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 25 BB, 155 K

Just because he's sitting out a second straight year due to Tommy John surgery doesn't mean we should forget that Painter was pushing for a rotation spot at age 19, boasting an explosive arsenal and the control to match.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

6. Charlie Condon, 3B, Rockies



Age: 21

2024 levels: has not played -- drafted in July

Condon homered 37 times in 60 games for the University of Georgia this year, generating power to all fields with his massive 6-foot-6 frame. He could be an absolute wrecking ball with the Rockies, who just took him third overall.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

7. Travis Bazzana, 2B, Guardians



Age: 21

2024 levels: has not played -- drafted in July

This year's No. 1 pick doesn't have the raw power Condon does, but he excels at driving the ball to his pull side and is a more balanced player overall, demonstrating advanced bat-to-ball skills and some aptitude for stealing bases.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 20

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: .241 BA (245 AB), 10 HR, 8 SB, .790 OPS, 39 BB, 73 K

during the skills showcase.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Anthony's power remains largely theoretical still, but he put his big exit velocity readings to good use All-Star weekend, winning the inaugural Future Skills Showcase with a series of gargantuan home runs. Good on-base skills, too.

9. Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles



Age: 19

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: .274 BA (285 AB), 12 HR, 7 SB, .787 OPS, 27 BB, 65 K

Basallo has taken a step back this year after looking like a near-perfect hitting prospect last year, but he was also contending with an elbow issue early on. Realistically, he's probably destined for first base.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

10. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, TWins



Age: 21

2024 levels: Rookie ball, Double-A

2024 stats: .298 BA (131 AB), 8 HR, 9 SB, 1.093 OPS, 43 BB, 49 K

Rodriguez has a passivity problem that he'll need to work out in the upper minors, but it's hard not to drool over the .474 on-base percentage, particularly when it comes with legitimate power and speed.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 20

2024 levels: High-A, Double-A

2024 stats: 3.13 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 54 2/3 IP, 11 BB, 75 K

The 6-foot-9 lefty hasn't logged even 100 minor-league innings yet, but even at Double-A, he's continued to throw strikes at what's an absurdly high rate for someone his size. His plus stuff is bolstered by a funky arm angle that could make him a quick success.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 20

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: .180 BA (39 AB), 1 3B, 3 2B, 2 SB, 8 BB, 5 K

It's likely Williams' season ended in April with a tear in his wrist that required surgery, but he still profiles as the ideal leadoff man, combining superlative on-base skills with an aptitude for stealing bases as well as surprising pop for someone who stands only 5-feet-7.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Brooks Lee MIN • 3B • #72 2024 Minors AVG .350 HR 7 OPS .997 AB 123 K 18 View Profile

13. Marcelo Mayer, SS, Red Sox



Age: 21

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: .301 BA (279 AB), 7 HR, 26 2B, .837 OPS, 29 BB, 62 K

Mayer has bounced back nicely from a 2023 season that was wrecked by a shoulder impingement, but the shine still isn't what it once was, his power has yet to manifest fully and his batting average is covering up some concerning chase issues.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Jordan Lawlar ARI • SS • #10 2024 Minors AVG .327 HR 1 SB 5 OPS .944 AB 49 View Profile

Heston Kjerstad BAL • LF • #13 2024 Minors AVG .301 HR 16 OPS .998 AB 213 K 67 View Profile

Age: 22

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: .247 BA (255 AB), 10 HR, 20 SB, .768 OPS, 40 BB, 61 K

Another high 2023 pick who has found the going a bit tougher in 2024, Shaw nonetheless makes high-quality contact with no major plate discipline concerns. He could still push for a big-league call-up given that he's slashing .292/.367/.525 with seven homers and 10 steals in his past 31 games.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

15. Colson Montgomery, SS, White Sox



Age: 22

2024 levels: Triple-A

2024 stats: .212 BA (292 AB), 11 HR, 7 SB, .701 OPS, 43 BB, 101 K

There's little in the data to explain why Montgomery is slumping so hard at Triple-A or even why he's striking out at a near-30 percent rate given that his zone-contact and chase rates are both fine. He'll need to deliver results soon to keep getting this benefit of the doubt.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Age: 21

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: .259 BA (274 AB), 14 HR, 22 SB, .844 OPS, 34 BB, 87 K

Williams ranks higher on real-world lists due to his strong glovework and considerable power, but the former is of little concern in Fantasy and the latter only matters if he can get to it. His strikeout rate is improving but is still a major concern.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Kyle Manzardo CLE • DH • #9 2024 Minors AVG .293 HR 13 OBP .392 OPS .990 AB 174 View Profile

Age: 18

2024 levels: Rookie ball, Low-A

2024 stats: .286 BA (105 AB), 2 HR, 4 SB, .848 OPS, 22 BB, 19 K

Like the one teenager ahead of him on this list, Emerson stands out most for his plate discipline and hitting instincts, but unlike Walker Jenkins, it's not so clear that he'll develop the power to be an impact player in Fantasy.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

18. Max Clark, OF, Tigers



Age: 19

2024 levels: Low-A

2024 stats: .279 BA (272 AB), 6 HR, 25 SB, .785 OPS, 47 BB, 56 K

Another hit-over-power prep bat from last year's draft, Clark also has the element of speed working for him, which is important because he might never be a reliable source for power (though some reports suggest he could grow into it).

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

19. Lazaro Montes, OF, Mariners



Age: 19

2024 levels: Low-A, High-A

2024 stats: .293 BA (314 AB), 14 HR, .880 OPS, 48 BB, 80 K

I've been a big Montes backer since before it was cool, leaning into the Yordan Alvarez comp that's now become almost trite, but I'll note that the strikeout concerns that seemed overblown in the lower minors have become more pronounced with his recent move up to High-A.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Hurston Waldrep ATL • SP • #93 2024 Minors ERA 3.09 WHIP 1.36 INN 55.1 BB 18 K 59 View Profile

20. Cade Horton, SP, Cubs



Age: 22

2024 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2024 stats: 4.46 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 34 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 40 K

The seventh overall pick just two years ago, Horton had a 1.10 ERA in four starts at Double-A but then ran into some trouble at Triple-A before being shut down with a lat strain. He still has the makings of a front-line starter.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

21. Chase Burns, SP, Reds



Age: 21

2024 levels: has not played -- drafted in July

The second pick in the 2024 draft struck out nearly 200 batters in 100 collegiate innings this year, boasting a high-octane arsenal that has invited comparisons to Dylan Cease.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

22. Hagen Smith, SP, White Sox



Age: 20

2024 levels: has not played -- drafted in July

Smith is a less conventional pitching prospect than the one drafted ahead of him in 2024, Chase Burns, but he's coming off what may have been an even more dominant college season. The left-hander throws his fastball from a low arm slot that makes it a nightmare at the top of the zone, and his slider is even better.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

23. Xavier Isaac, 1B, Rays



Age: 20

2024 levels: High-A

2024 stats: .286 BA (234 AB), 14 HR, 13 SB, .918 OPS, 33 BB, 84 K

At first glance, Isaac seems to have picked up where he left off last year, delivering virtually the same top-line numbers at the next step up the ladder, but the 31 percent strikeout rate is considerably worse and keeps him more of a second-tier prospect.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

24. Kyle Teel, C, Red Sox



Age: 22

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: .298 BA (255 AB), 8 HR, 16 2B, .839 OPS, 33 BB, 70 K

Drafted 14th overall last year, Teel is about as safe as catcher prospects get, possessing a good feel for hitting and the defensive chops to stick behind the plate. Expect him to take over next year.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Age: 21

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: 3.53 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 63 2/3 IP, 22 BB, 77 K

After having some control issues earlier this year, Chandler is beginning to round into form, issuing just three walks in his past seven appearances for a 1.80 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, and 11.3 K/9. His arsenal is overpowering enough that I could see him outclassing Jared Jones someday.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Age: 19

2024 levels: Low-A, High-A

2024 stats: .267 BA (236 AB), 6 HR, 17 SB, .815 OPS, 47 BB, 63 K

De Paula was hyped as the next big thing before he even had a minor-league stat line to speak of, and he's beginning to make some inroads now, combining premium exit velocities with a beyond-his-years approach.

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

27. Jac Caglianone, 1B, Royals



Age: 21

2024 levels: has not played -- drafted in July

The Royals announced Caglianone as a two-way player on draft day, which risks artificially boosting his Fantasy stock, not to mention hindering his development as a hitter. But if and when he focuses on hitting full-time, he'll offer an even higher power ceiling than Charlie Condon, albeit with some chase concerns.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

28. Termarr Johnson, 2B, Pirates

Age: 20

2024 levels: High-A

2024 stats: .244 BA (279 AB), 9 HR, 14 SB, .788 OPS, 62 BB, 80 K

Billed as a hitting savant coming out of high school two years ago, Johnson may have lost his way while endeavoring to add power in the lower minors. Then again, he's batting .298 with eight homers, 10 steals, and a .915 OPS in his past 44 games. The on-base percentages alone should propel him forward.

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 22

2024 levels: Rookie ball, Double-A, Triple-A

2024 stats: .438 BA (185 AB), 7 HR, 25 2B, 1.162 OPS, 12 BB, 13 K

A batting average like Wilson's shouldn't even be possible, but neither should a 3.3 percent strikeout rate nor a 99.1 percent zone-contact rate, which are his marks since reaching Triple-A. He may just be a unicorn for batting average.

Second half call-up is ... likely.

30. Chase DeLauter, OF, Guardians



Age: 22

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: .194 BA (62 AB), 1 HR, 3 2B, 1 SB, 10 BB, 13 K

DeLauter hit .355 in his first look as a professional last year and was the talk of spring training with a .520 (13 for 25) batting average and four home runs. We should be careful not to let his season-long battle with turf toe dampen our enthusiasm.

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Jordan Beck COL • OF • #27 2024 Minors AVG .307 HR 5 SB 5 OPS .999 AB 101 View Profile

Adael Amador COL • 2B • #1 2024 Minors AVG .189 HR 7 SB 23 OPS .637 AB 206 View Profile

31. Kristian Campbell, 2B, Red Sox



Age: 22

2024 levels: High-A, Double-A

2024 stats: .351 BA (265 AB), 12 HR, 25 2B, 1.046 OPS, 45 BB, 74 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

32. Kevin McGonigle, SS, Tigers



Age: 19

2024 levels: Low-A

2024 stats: .329 BA (222 AB), 3 HR, 19 SB, .874 OPS, 34 BB, 24 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Christian Scott NYM • P • #96 2024 Minors ERA 2.76 WHIP .97 INN 42.1 BB 12 K 55 View Profile

Max Meyer MIA • SP • #23 2024 Minors ERA 4.45 WHIP 1.45 INN 54.2 BB 23 K 62 View Profile

33. Brandon Sproat, SP, Mets



Age: 23

2024 levels: High-A, Double-A

2024 stats: 1.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 73 2/3 IP, 28 BB, 85 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 23

2024 levels: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

2024 stats: 2.22 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 85 IP, 25 BB, 120 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

35. Ethan Salas, C, Padres



Age: 18

2024 levels: High-A

2024 stats: .197 BA (254 AB), 1 HR, 8 SB, .579 OPS, 37 BB, 69 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

36. Dalton Rushing, C, Dodgers



Age: 23

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: .266 BA (229 AB), 10 HR, .836 OPS, 31 BB, 54 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

37. Jace Jung, 2B, Tigers



Age: 23

2024 levels: Low-A, Triple-A

2024 stats: .265 BA (260 AB), 14 HR, 19 2B, .899 OPS, 55 BB, 72 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

38. JJ Wetherholt, SS, Cardinals



Age: 21

2024 levels: has not played -- drafted in July

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

39. Justin Crawford, OF, Phillies



Age: 20

2024 levels: High-A

2024 stats: .301 BA (292 AB), 6 HR, 27 SB, .788 OPS, 21 BB, 64 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Spencer Schwellenbach ATL • SP • #56 2024 Minors ERA 1.80 WHIP .91 INN 45 BB 10 K 51 View Profile

40. Tink Hence, SP, Cardinals



Age: 21

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: 3.29 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 54 2/3 IP, 17 BB, 73 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

41. Rhett Lowder, SP, Reds



Age: 22

2024 levels: High-A, Double-A

2024 stats: 5.13 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 73 2/3 IP, 17 BB, 79 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 22

2024 levels: Double-A

2024 stats: 3.10 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 72 2/3 IP, 41 BB, 98 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Ben Rice NYY • 1B • #93 2024 Minors BA 0.275 HR 15 OBP .393 OPS .925 AB 222 View Profile

Joey Loperfido HOU • LF • #10 2024 Minors AVG .272 HR 13 SB 9 OPS .933 AB 162 View Profile

43. C.J. Kayfus, 1B, Guardians



Age: 22

2024 levels: High-A, Double-A

2024 stats: .326 BA (276 AB), 15 HR, 1.024 OPS, 44 BB, 72 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

44. Luke Keaschall, 2B, Twins



Age: 21

2024 levels: High-A, Double-A

2024 stats: .327 BA (312 AB), 11 HR, 19 SB, .945 OPS, 52 BB, 66 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

Age: 22

2024 levels: Double-A, Triple-A

2024 stats: .263 BA (301 AB), 20 HR, 17 SB, .874 OPS, 40 BB, 61 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

Ronny Mauricio NYM • 2B • #10 2023 Minors AVG .292 HR 23 SB 24 OPS .852 AB 490 View Profile

Tyler Black MIL • 1B • #7 2024 Minors AVG .285 HR 10 SB 13 OBP .388 AB 249 View Profile

46. Brayden Taylor, 3B, Rays



Age: 22

2024 levels: High-A

2024 stats: .279 BA (290 AB), 13 HR, 24 SB, .927 OPS, 55 BB, 85 K

Second half call-up is ... unlikely.

47. Aidan Miller, SS, Phillies



Age: 20

2024 levels: Low-A, High-A

2024 stats: .245 BA (229 AB), 7 HR, 13 SB, .786 OPS, 35 BB, 59 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

Age: 19

2024 levels: Low-A, High-A

2024 stats: .274 BA (245 AB), 11 HR, 17 2B, .825 OPS, 26 BB, 74 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.

49. Owen Caissie, OF, Cubs



Age: 22

2024 levels: Triple-A

2024 stats: .279 BA (280 AB), 8 HR, 18 2B, .830 OPS, 47 BB, 92 K

Second half call-up is ... possible.

50. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Rangers



Age: 18

2024 levels: High-A

2024 stats: .235 BA (272 AB), 7 HR, 11 SB, .734 OPS, 39 BB, 88 K

Second half call-up is ... not happening.