Cabrera started at first base and went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

This was Cabrera's first start in the field since he returned from the injured list June 4. He served as a pinch hitter for his first four appearances then as designated hitter Thursday. The veteran infielder is hitless in 11 at-bats with a sacrifice fly since his return.