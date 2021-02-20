Heller (biceps) signed a minor-league deal with Arizona on Saturday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Heller recently passed through waivers unclaimed, so it's no surprise he had to settle for a minor-league contract. Heller owns a 2.59 ERA in 31.1 career innings at the major-league level, though that's not remotely supported by his 5.57 FIP. He threw just six major-league innings last season before ending the season on the injured list with a biceps nerve injury. It's not clear whether or not the injury is still affecting him.