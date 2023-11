Atlanta outrighted Heller to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Heller returned to the majors this year for the first time since 2020 but struggled with his command while posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB over 18.2 innings of relief for the NL East champs. He is no longer part of the 40-man roster in Atlanta.