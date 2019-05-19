Kelly went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Giants.

Kelly's homer in the ninth inning briefly gave the Diamondbacks hope for a comeback, but it was the last run of the game. The 24-year-old catcher is hitting .250 with four homers, 12 RBI and eight runs scored in 76 at-bats over 27 games. He is expected to continue splitting time with Alex Avila behind the dish.