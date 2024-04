Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Kelly (ribs) wasn't available off the bench after all on Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Kelly was a late scratch from the lineup after his left ribcage "locked up" on him pregame. While the team isn't overly concerned about the injury, Hinch indicated that the injured list is a possibility since the club doesn't want to play short a catcher. Jake Rogers will be the Tigers' primary backstop while Kelly recovers.