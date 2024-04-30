Kelly (ribs) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus St. Louis.
Kelly has been dealing with soreness in his left ribcage recently but will start Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill, which is his first start since April 23. Jake Rogers should be behind the plate in the nightcap.
