Kelly is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Kelly is on the bench for a third straight game and may have moved into the clear No. 2 role behind the plate for the Tigers after he and Jake Rogers had operated in a timeshare for much of the first month of the season. Kelly's playing time has tailed off as his bat has cooled down; since going 3-for-5 in his first start of the season March 30 versus the White Sox, Kelly has slashed .139/.184/.250.