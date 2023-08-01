The Diamondbacks designated Sulser for assignment Tuesday.
Sulser surrendered one run on two hits during his first appearance since returning from the 60-day injured list, and he'll now once again be taken off Arizona's 40-man roster. Given the lack of success Sulser has had at all levels since 2022, it's possible he clears waivers and is sent outright to Triple-A Reno.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Cole Sulser: Used immediately off IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Cole Sulser: Comes off injured list•
-
Diamondbacks' Cole Sulser: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Cole Sulser: Starts up rehab assignment•
-
Diamondbacks' Cole Sulser: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Cole Sulser: Placed on 15-day IL•