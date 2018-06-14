Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Situated on bench Thursday
Dyson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.
Dyson is hitting just .152/.310/.152 through 11 games in June, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head with a lefty in Jason Vargas toeing the rubber for the opposition. Chris Owings will start in center field and hit eighth in his stead.
