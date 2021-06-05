Soria (0-2) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning to take the loss Saturday versus Milwaukee.

Soria gave up back-to-back solo shots to Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez in the eighth inning. It's the right-hander's second loss in as many outings. He's posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across 12 innings this year. The veteran reliever has added a pair of holds, but he's shown some inconsistency to begin June.