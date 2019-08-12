The Diamondbacks selected Rojas' contract from Triple-A Reno ahead of Monday's game against the Rockies.

The 25-year-old Rojas didn't enter this season with much buzz in prospect circles, but he put himself on the radar by slashing .315/.403/.575 with 20 home runs and 32 steals between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Round Rock in Houston's organization before he was one of four minor-league players sent to Arizona on July 31 in the Zack Greinke deal. Rojas continued to mash at Triple-A Reno, going 18-for-35 with eight extra-base hits in eight games with the affiliate before getting his first call to the big leagues. He'll likely see most of his initial opportunities at second base, with Ketel Marte likely shifting to center field on the occasions Rojas starts.

