Rojas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Rojas slid into the leadoff spot after J.P. Crawford (oblique) was placed on the IL before the weekend. He responded with home runs Friday and Sunday with Sunday's being his very first at-bat of the game off Brandon Pfaadt. Since April 15, Rojas has at least a hit in 10 of 11 games and is off to a productive first month of the season. He's slashing .297/.366/.516 with three homers, six RBI, 10 runs and a 7:12 BB:K in 71 plate appearances.