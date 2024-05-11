Rojas went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Rojas has five multi-hit efforts over eight games in May, going 13-for-31 (.419) with two steals and two extra-base hits in that span. The light-hitting 29-year-old is playing well atop the Mariners' lineup versus right-handed pitchers while splitting time between third base and left field. Friday's effort has him at a .351/.417/.526 slash line with three home runs, four steals, eight RBI and 12 runs scored over 108 plate appearances.